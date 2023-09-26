CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — On Tuesday, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools addressed recent ‘inappropriate and aggressive behavior’ that has been happening at football games.

Several fights have broken out during Friday high school football games including last Friday night, Sept. 22, at Harding University High School.

One minor injury was reported, and CMPD was on site until the parking lots cleared. Glenn Starnes, the principal of the school, said the fight involved students and adults.

In a statement, Principal Starnes said, “What I witnessed Friday night was an embarrassment to our community and does not align with the values of excellence held at our school. We must maintain our focus on student achievement and providing a safe and welcoming environment. This can only be done with the support of families and the community. We must model the behavior we want to see in our students … our future leaders.”

On Tuesday, CMS addressed the recent fights and the behavior that they said has disrupted their athletic events, stating “This behavior will not be tolerated.”

School officials said students who behave inappropriately at any CMS event may face disciplinary action as defined by the Code of Student Conduct.

“Adults or non-CMS students who participate in fights and threatening behavior may face consequences including arrest,” CMS said on Tuesday. “Law enforcement, security, and CMS staff will be on-site at all events to address any potential disruptions that occur.”