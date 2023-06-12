CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Charlotte Water has, as of Monday, let the faucet flow on new wastewater treatment connection permits in northern Mecklenburg County.

The permits had been put on hold in late 2021 after the area was found to have exceeded its wastewater capacity, which was largely due to the area’s growth.

Charlotte Water’s David Czerr noted that the capacity could reach a limit quicker than people think.

“Every new house that’s built consumes around 250 gallons of water a day,” he said. “Couple that with employment centers and retail, and it adds up.”

Queen City News reported on the issues at the time, which led to the permit holds, which affected new projects around Cornelius, Davidson, and Huntersville.

“I don’t know how you solve that (problem) when you’re one of the fastest growing regions in the country,” said Davidson Mayor Rusty Knox, who has been keeping an eye on the issue since it was first noted.

At the time, authorities said it could be years before a fix. Now, that fix appears to be on its way.

In addition to upping the limits on the current maximum capacity, Charlotte Water said a station to draw some of the wastewater away will be in place in 2024.

In 2027, expanding a wastewater treatment plant in Cabarrus County will allow a capacity of up to 9 million gallons a day.

Despite the timeline, Czerr said they decided to lift the hold to time it in course with the expected completion dates on the wastewater projects.

“It will take development some period of time, [and] that will probably coincide well with that expansion,” said Czerr.