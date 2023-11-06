CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — If you bought a Carolina Cash 5 ticket in Charlotte within the last six months, you may want to double-check those numbers.

A winning ticket, worth $270,023, is still unclaimed and expires Friday, Nov. 10. Lottery officials say it was purchased at Caton’s Grocery on Statesville Road in Charlotte for the May 13 drawing.

A $270,023 #Cash5 ticket from Caton's Grocery in #Charlotte is expiring soon! The ticket was for the May 13 drawing. The prize must be claimed at #NCLottery headquarters in Raleigh by 5 p.m. on Monday, November 13. https://t.co/PbB6zpYUo5 pic.twitter.com/TKNTIZ3mXQ — NC Education Lottery (@nclottery) November 6, 2023

“Search everywhere you keep your tickets and double-check any you have to see if you have the winning ticket,” Mark Michalko, executive director of the lottery, said. “We hope that whomever purchased this ticket comes forward to claim their prize soon so we can celebrate their big win with them.”

The winning numbers for the drawing were: 9-15-17-33-41. The odds of matching all five white balls in a Cash 5 drawing are 1 in 962,598.

Lottery officials say the ticket must be presented at lottery headquarters in Raleigh by 5 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 13. Since the office is closed on the day the ticket expires, the winner could still claim the prize on the following business day.

This deadline ends the 180-day period for winners to claim prizes from the May 13 drawing.