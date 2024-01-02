CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Heather Bigham was starting off the new year right with a morning walk along the Little Sugar Creek Greenway near NoDa when she got an unsettling feeling that someone was right behind her.

“Something just told me to turn around,” Bigham told Queen City News. “I didn’t have headphones in or anything like that. I just had a sense to turn around, and I had seen the gentleman that initially had slowed down in his car, parked his car, had gotten out and was following me on the greenway masturbating.”

New Years Day, at 10 in the morning, armed only with her cellphone, Bigham took pictures of the man who she says followed her onto the greenway and exposed himself.

“He tried to act like he was just walking,” she recalls. “He pulled his jacket down. Then, once he noticed that my phone was out and I was taking pictures, he turned around and ran.”

Her live picture shows the moment the man reversed course.

The Little Sugar Creek Greenway in the NoDa area.

Since he hasn’t been charged or arrested, Queen City News isn’t showing his face.

Bigham immediately filed a police report with Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police. An email from the investigating officer confirms they know who the suspect is, and this isn’t his first time he’s done something like this.

Bigham says she was startled but not deterred from doing what she enjoys.

“I don’t want one person’s actions to disrupt my whole life, but I will be better prepared,” Bigham said.

Safety on area greenways has been a point of emphasis for local cities and law enforcement.

In Kannapolis, park rangers are assigned to patrol downtown parks and city greenways. CMPD has at times announced increased patrols on area greenways. In October, Mecklenburg Park and Recreation officials rolled out new 911 location signs on greenway mile markers to cut down on response time.

“If you’re that bold and brave, you know, sunny day at 10 o’clock to follow a woman down the greenway, there’s no telling what he could do next,” Bigham said.

A CMPD rep said its Sex Assault Unit is investigating, however, no arrests have been made.