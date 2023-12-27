CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A woman has been arrested, facing more than 240 charges, in connection with a rash of vehicle break-ins across Charlotte, jail records confirm.

Hannah Freeman, 19, was booked into the Mecklenburg County jail on Tuesday, Dec. 26, and has been charged with breaking/entering a motor vehicle, larceny, and conspiracy, among other charges adding up to 249 charges in total.

CMPD said Freeman, along with a juvenile and an unidentified third suspect, broke into more than 180 vehicles across Dilworth, SouthPark, and beyond in mid-December.

The juvenile suspect voluntarily turned himself in to authorities earlier this month on Tuesday, Dec. 19, accompanied by his mother.

One string of vehicle thefts was reported on Thursday, Dec. 14, around 1:30 a.m. in the 4400 block of Sharon Road in the SouthPark area. As officers got to the scene, they discovered multiple vehicles had been broken into, with several items stolen.

Police said following the Sharon Road break-ins, six more locations of vehicle break-ins were reported on Thursday, Dec. 14. In total, 84 vehicles were broken into. Locations:

400 block of Sharon Road – 5 vehicles

800 block of Cherokee Road – 26 vehicles

4300 block of Sharon Road – 18 vehicles

Roswell Avenue – 17 vehicles

4870 Cameron Valley Okwy – 2 vehicles

1530 Queens Road – 9 vehicles

2100 Queens Road – 7 vehicles

Following the Sharon Road thefts and break-ins, detectives determined the three suspects broke into an additional 100 vehicles the day before, on Monday, Dec. 18 in the early morning hours along the East Boulevard corridor in Dilworth. Locations:

1525 Kenilworth Avenue – 92 vehicles

1010 Kenilworth Avenue – 8 vehicles

The juvenile teen has been charged with auto theft, breaking into a motor vehicle, larceny after breaking into a motor vehicle, and conspiracy. CMPD said this teen suspect has a lengthy criminal history and “is known to officers” in Charlotte. He was released into his mother’s custody. CMPD said they’re working to obtain a secure custody order for him.

Freeman had previously fled from CMPD officers in a reported stolen vehicle before she was arrested this week. Detectives continue to work to identify the third suspect in these crimes.

The investigation remains open and active. Additional charges are pending, CMPD said.