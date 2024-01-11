CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A woman was killed after crashing her SUV on Brookshire Boulevard late Wednesday night.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, the incident occurred at 11:45 p.m. Jan. 10 at 3800 Brookshire Blvd., just north of Interstate 85. Officers say 33-year-old Samantha Brayboy was traveling southbound at a high rate of speed when the front of her Infiniti EX35 struck a GMC flatbed truck.

Officers say Brayboy was pronounced dead at the scene. Brayboy’s next of kin has been notified of her death.

The driver of the truck was not injured.