CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Family and friends gathered in uptown Charlotte on Wednesday to demand answers as the search for Allisha Watts enters day 10.

Watts, 39, who is from Moore County, NC, was last seen on July 16, leaving a residence on Pamela Lorraine Drive in Charlotte, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said.

On Wednesday, July 26, CMPD said their detectives are “following all leads and using all available resources to locate Watts.”

CMPD said detectives have been in communication with immediate family members of Watts and their designee to provide updates and request relevant information.

“We continue to ask for the public’s assistance with this investigation,” CMPD said on Wednesday.

This week, CMPD and the Anson County Sheriff’s Office confirmed with Queen City News Watts’ vehicle, a black 2023 Mercedes Benz GLC 300, was located on July 18 at a DMV in Anson County.

According to the sheriff’s office, an ‘unresponsive’ man, now identified as James Dunmore, was found inside Watts’ vehicle at the DMV. Dunmore was taken from the DMV to the hospital for treatment. The next day, on July 19, a Missing Persons Report was filed by CMPD on Watts.

Watch Wednesday’s news conference in full here:

The sheriff’s office was able to connect the found vehicle in Anson County to Watts’ case and notified CMPD of the discovery. A search was conducted around the Anson County DMV for Watts and yielded no results, the sheriff’s office said.

CMPD traveled to Anson County this month to take custody of Watts’ vehicle. The sheriff’s office said Dunmore, who was found in her car, was in the hospital from at least July 18 to July 20.

As of July 20, the whereabouts of Dunmore are unknown. Queen City News confirmed the home Watts was reported missing from, on Pamela Lorraine Drive, is listed as Dunmore’s residence.

Queen City News has reached out to CMPD for more information.

On Tuesday night, more than 100 people gathered in Southern Pines, NC, for a candlelight vigil for Watts, praying for her to return home safely.

“Please, let’s just bring her home. Find Allisha Watts, that’s all we need to see. Share it with your family, find Allisha Watts, that’s all,” one speaker pleaded with the crowd at Tuesday’s vigil.

“Her smile is like what you see in the pictures, that’s her personality. I have never seen her in a bad way,” said Dorothy Brower, a part of the Legion Auxiliary Unit 177.

Anyone with information on Watts’ whereabouts is asked to call 9-1-1 immediately or call Charlotte Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600. All tips can be made anonymously.