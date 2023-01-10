CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A woman accused of threatening others with a knife along The Plaza was struck and killed during de-escalation attempts Tuesday, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said.

Officers responded to calls regarding a deadly weapon assault around 7 a.m. near 6308 The Plaza by a Shell gas station and convenience store. Officers found a woman with a knife on the scene who was waving the knife and threatening others, according to the police report.

When officers attempted to speak with the woman, she backed into the street and was struck and killed by a passing vehicle.

CMPD said the officers who were attempting to de-escalate the situation were Crisis Intervention Certified (CIT).

This is the second deadly incident on The Plaza in the last four days. A 30-year-old woman was struck and killed while riding her bicycle by an intersection near The Plaza, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said Monday. There was also a school bus accident that happened Monday morning on The Plaza, however, no injuries were reported.