CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A wreck with downed powerlines is causing some early morning headaches in Charlotte this morning.

The Woodlawn Road area near Scaleybark Road is seeing delays after an overnight crash took out the power.

Duke Energy reports that over 600 customers are without power. Officials estimate the power will be restored around 10 a.m.

Drivers can take Scaleybark and Murrayhill roads to get around the morning mess.