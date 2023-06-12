CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – This week in Washington, the United Parcel Service is talking contracts with a union representing 340,000 drivers, package handlers, and clerks.

If the parties do not agree by the end of July, we could see the largest single-employer strike in U.S. history.

“The past three years has taken a toll on all employees,” Teamsters Local 71 Secretary-Treasurer Brandon Price said.

The International Brotherhood of Teamsters is a union representing most UPS workers.

Its local chapter in Charlotte stands behind the fight for a new and improved contract. The current contract, ratified in 2019, is expiring on Aug. 1.

“There is a big labor movement going on, and everybody wants to be a part of it,” Price said.

Following the pandemic and an online shopping boom, Price said demand for deliveries sky-rocketed, reaching a tipping point where workers could no longer keep up.

“Our employees have been working 6-7 days a week. They’ve had no family life, and they don’t have a life,” Price said. “Their work is their life.”

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW: Sign up here for QC News Alerts and get breaking news sent straight to your inbox

Workers are demanding higher pay and better working conditions for their new contract.

A UPS spokesperson released the following statement:

“We are pleased that we are making steady progress with the Teamsters on a wide array of topics. UPS is focused on reaching a deal that is a win for our employees, the Teamsters, UPS, and our customers – and we’re committed to doing that before the end of July. While some have focused on a handful of issues that may seem to divide us, we know that we are aligned with the Teamsters on many issues. UPS and the Teamsters have worked cooperatively for almost 100 years to meet the needs of UPS employees, customers, and the communities where we live and work. We have built UPS into the world’s leading package delivery company together, which has also bolstered Teamsters membership over the years.” Get breaking news alerts with the Queen City News mobile app. It’s FREE! Download for iOS or Android

According to UPS, the company moved 18.7 million packages daily between January and March.

Economists say any delivery halt due to a strike would devastate the company and the entire U.S. supply chain.

“I mean, it would have a major impact, and hopefully, we have an agreement by Jul. 31 because we definitely don’t want to go on strike,” Price said.