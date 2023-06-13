CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Charlotte police officers and firefighters are thankful for a raise, but it’s not what some asked for.

“Originally what we asked for, and we asked for all city employees was as a starting point, a five percent across-the-board cost of living raise,” said Timothy Bell with IAFF Local 660.

Charlotte city council decided hourly police officers and sergeants will get an 8% pay increase.

“It just shows you that they are aware to what is going on and the staffing issues that are going on,” said Daniel Redford, president of the Fraternal Order of Police.

Hourly firefighters will get between a 5 1/2 to 8 % increase in pay.

Starting salaries for officers and firefighters will increase by 10% and in the case of Charlotte Fire some feel it still may not be enough to recruit with surrounding departments still offering more money.

“When I took the written, now this is 25 years ago, added Bell. “I took the written test with three thousand people, and we hired 18 out of three thousand who took the test. We had less than 400 show up for the last test.

The raises mean more overtime pay as well, but both departments say that is not the complete picture.

Charlotte Fire has a mandatory minimum staffing amount of people required each day, so they get called in.

CMPD officers volunteer for overtime, but when there are not enough volunteers, officers are called in as well, in a city that keeps growing and staff numbers that can’t keep up.

“We are asking our officers to do more,” added Redford. “We now have a soccer team, whereas before we didn’t. We’ve got football, baseball, hockey. We’ve got all these major events coming to Charlotte and we don’t have any more officers than we did ten years ago when some of these things didn’t exist back then.