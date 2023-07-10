CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Delta airline passengers who landed in Charlotte Sunday evening decided they wouldn’t wait for help to come, and instead step into action to retrieve and pass out luggage trapped in a stuck conveyor belt.

The situation, described by passengers as being out of a movie, happened in baggage claim A, at Charlotte-Douglas International Airport around 8 p.m. Sunday, July 9.

This area is currently under construction, with large portions of the ceiling, which includes around the luggage shoot, still exposed.

Passenger Maggie Holmes told Queen City News that when she arrived at baggage claim the lower belt was operational, but that the main shoot stopped.

“Just a couple hundred people standing there waiting for their bags, very much construction going on,” Maggie said. “We’re all just waiting there and everything’s going fine, and everything’s flowing. Then, maybe five to ten minutes later, everything just stops. And an alarm is sounding.”

She and other passengers said there were multiple attempts to try and get help from Delta employees in the baggage claim area, but that they were unable to find anyone.

After several minutes, four men climbed up the baggage belt and formed their own delivery line, and sent bags down to passengers.

“He’s just pulling them down, and giving them to people, ” Maggie remarked. “People are clapping and saying thank you.”

On cell phone video, taken by another passenger showed the work the men did, and the moments people began to clap and cheer.

In the video, you are unable to see any airport employees.

The video also captures concerns from Maggie, who later said, “We were a little worried they were going to fall. . . Thank you for not letting us stand there for another 30 minutes just waiting. . . but at the same time, don’t going risking your safety just for our bags.”

Other social media videos have surfaced, which show the moment airport employees and security arrived and began to demand the men come off the equipment.

One view showed a passenger and an employee in an argument over the situation, while other passengers yelled that no one came to help in the first place

Delta representatives in the baggage claim area declined to comment on the situation.

Charlotte-Douglas International representatives also have not responded to media inquiries.