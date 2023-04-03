CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Some Charlotte residents will wake up without power this morning due to a wreck while others will have to get around a road closure.



A wreck on Pineville Matthews Road near Bannington Road caused power outages with power lines down. Duke Energy officials say power should be restored around 10 a.m.

The power company said reports of the outage came around 3 a.m.



Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are on the scene and informing drivers to avoid the area.

Road Closure in the South Division https://t.co/WxF4lIX9Bo — CMPD News (@CMPD) April 3, 2023

Alternate routes should be taking I-485 for the time being.