CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A wreck has closed all lanes on I-85 northbound near Tuesday afternoon, NCDOT said.

The accident occurred around 12:47 p.m. near mile marker 24 near Exit 23 near Main Street.

Closures were expected to last until around 4 p.m. and the impact to traffic will be high, officials said. One lane had already reopened by 1:30 p.m.

It is unclear how many vehicles were involved in the wreck or if there are any injuries at this time.