CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — An early-morning wreck on N. Tryon Street could present problems for morning commuters.

Duke Energy is working to repair downed utility poles at the intersection of W. 28th Street.

Crews are working to repair power lines at a N. Tryon Street intersection after an early-morning wreck. (Trevor Beck/Queen City News)

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police issued a social media post about the closure at 7:43 a.m.

Drivers heading north out of uptown may need to take Brevard Street north or Graham Street to get around the scene.

With the accident just before the Mattheson, inbound city motorists will miss the wreck as they move onto Church Street.