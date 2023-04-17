CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Three lanes were shut down on I-85 northbound in Charlotte due to an accident, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

The accident occurred near Exit 40 and North Graham Street.

It is unclear at this time what caused the wreck or if there were any injuries.

NC DOT’s real-time traffic map showed congestion backed up past the I-77 cross-section all the way to North Graham Street.