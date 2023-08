CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A wreck damaged equipment and knocked out power to more than 800 people in Uptown Charlotte Wednesday morning, Duke Energy said.

Officials responded to calls regarding the incident around 1:30 a.m. near Bank of America Stadium.

Power isn’t expected to be restored until 6 p.m.

It is unclear if there were any injuries in the accident and we’ll have more information as it comes into the newsroom.