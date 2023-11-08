CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A portion of Brookshire Boulevard is expected to be shut down for a significant period of time Wednesday morning due to an early morning wreck.

Duke Energy had crews working cleanup duty around 6 a.m. near Oakdale Lane due to the accident.

Traffic was shut down in both directions and closures were expected to last through the morning hours.

Despite the downed utility lines, Duke Energy was not reporting any outages in the area.

Medic said no injuries were reported in the wreck, which occurred around 1:20 a.m.

Queen City News was on scene and a Toyota Tundra pickup truck could be seen in a ditch. It is unclear at this time if any other vehicles were involved and QCN is awaiting a response from Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police on any potential charges in the wreck.