CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A crash early Friday morning near the Charlotte Douglas International Airport brought down power lines and traffic lights, closing the area.

The wreck is along Wilkinson Boulevard at Harlee Avenue, according to NCDOT. No word on how many vehicles were involved in this crash or if any injuries have been reported.

Current estimate on https://t.co/95k69R60rr is that this closure of inbound Wilkinson could last until 6pm today.#clttraffic https://t.co/AwjHhjqsaA pic.twitter.com/hSJeiTjs8o — QCN Traffic (@QCNTraffic) October 14, 2022

Watch for police, fire, and medic on scene of a crash just east of the main airport entrance on Wilkinson:#clttraffic pic.twitter.com/OIjEc1ykHw — QCN Traffic (@QCNTraffic) October 14, 2022

Because this crash involves a downed utility pole, the cleanup could last all day on Friday.

If you normally use Wilkinson Blvd. to enter the CLT Airport, you could use the Billy Graham Parkway entrance instead, or Interstate-85 to Little Rock Road.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.