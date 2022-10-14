CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A crash early Friday morning near the Charlotte Douglas International Airport brought down power lines and traffic lights, closing the area.
The wreck is along Wilkinson Boulevard at Harlee Avenue, according to NCDOT. No word on how many vehicles were involved in this crash or if any injuries have been reported.
Because this crash involves a downed utility pole, the cleanup could last all day on Friday.
If you normally use Wilkinson Blvd. to enter the CLT Airport, you could use the Billy Graham Parkway entrance instead, or Interstate-85 to Little Rock Road.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.