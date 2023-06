CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Several lanes on NC-24 are shut down following an accident Monday afternoon in north Charlotte, according to NCDOT.

The wreck happened at 1:22 p.m. Monday, June 19, on NC-24, W.T. Harris Blvd, near I-77.

Authorities said the crash on West W.T. Harris Blvd is on the overpass for I-77. The two right Westbound Lanes are blocked, NCDOT reports.

Currently, two of three lanes are closed. The expected impact on traffic is high.