CMPD Explorer’s Christmas Project collecting items for Toy Drive

CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — It’s the most wonderful time of the year! It’s time for CMPD Explorer’s Christmas Project and annual toy drive!
Join Queen City New this season in helping us spread holiday cheer and help put a smile on a child’s face this Christmas.
Drop off a new, unwrapped toy for ages 14 and under to any Charlotte police division office or Charlotte fire station now through Dec. 31, 2022.
Donations will continue to help families during the entire holiday season. You can also donate on Venmo. All the details can be found below!
Donate Toys
If you would like to donate toys, you can drop them off at any Charlotte Fire Station or CMPD Division Office or Christmas Project toy drive events listed below.
Toy Donation Guidelines
- Toys for children 14-years-old and under
- No violent toys
- New unwrapped toys (You can always provide gift wrapping paper with your donated toys)
Calendar of Events
Join CMPD and Queen City News for the following drive-thru donation events!
CPI Security Charlotte Turkey Trot
- Dick’s Sporting Goods — Carolina Place Mall — 11001 Carolina Pl Pkwy, Pineville, NC 28134
Packet Pickup — Wednesday, November 16, 2022 — 4:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.
- Symphony Park — South Park Mall — 4400 Sharon Rd, Charlotte, NC 28211
Packet Pickup — Tuesday, November 22, 2022 — 10:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.
- Symphony Park — South Park Mall — 4400 Sharon Rd, Charlotte, NC 28211
Packet Pickup — Wednesday, November 23, 2022 — 10:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.
- Symphony Park — South Park Mall — 4400 Sharon Rd, Charlotte, NC 28211
Turkey Trot Race — Thursday, November 24, 2022 — 6:30 a.m. – 10:30 a.m.
WAL-MART Collection Days
- Wal-Mart — Location TBD
Friday, December 9, 2022 — 7:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.
- Wal-Mart — Location TBD
Friday, December 16, 2022 — 7:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.
Blakeney Holiday Events
Blakeney Town Center — 9870 Rea Rd, Charlotte, NC 28277
- Stories with Santa and Mrs. Claus Event, Cookies and Cocoa — Charity Gift collection
Sunday, December 11, 2022 — 3:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.
- Santa Photo Session in Santa House – Charity donations accepted for photos with Santa
Sunday, December 18, 2022 — 3:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.
Speedway Christmas at Charlotte Motor Speedway
Thursdays bring a toy to donate and receive $5.00 off admission
Charlotte Motor Speedway – 5555 Concord Pkwy S, Concord, NC 28027
- Thursday, December 1, 2022 — 6:00 pm – 10:00 pm
- Thursday, December 8, 2022 — 6:00 pm – 10:00 pm
- Thursday, December 15, 2022 — 6:00 pm – 10:00 pm
- Thursday, December 22, 2022 — 6:00 pm – 10:00 pm
CMPD Explorers Christmas Project Ceremony / Delivery Day
- Ceremony & Delivery Day: Wednesday, December 21, 2022 — 10:00 am
Online Angel tree
The CMPD Explorers Christmas Project has partnered with the Salvation Army of Greater Charlotte and their Angel Tree Program. Please visit the Online Angle Tree to sponsor a child for Christmas. Sign up to sponsor a child!
Volunteering
Become a Volunteer for the Christmas Project
CMPD is a partner with The Salvation Army and they manage the Christmas Center Volunteers. If you are interested in volunteering please visit the Salvation Army’s Volunteer page.
Make A Donation
We understand that sponsoring a child or family for Christmas takes time. If you prefer, leave the shopping to us! You can make a monetary donation to the Charlotte Mecklenburg Explorers Post. Donors can make a monetary donation through PayPal by clicking here.
Donors can write checks to CMPD Explorer Post 237/247 and mail to:
- Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department
- Attention: Officer Ryan Botzenmayer
- 601 East Trade Street
- Charlotte, NC 28202
Donors can make a monetary donation through Venmo to: @CMPDExplorersProgram
Since 1974, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department and the CMPD Police Explorers have partnered with the community to provide a Christmas for less fortunate families in Charlotte.
When this project started, the Police Department helped 15 families by providing them with gifts for their children. Today, the project is much larger and provides gifts to hundreds of children across the Charlotte-Mecklenburg area.
In an effort for CMPD to reach more families in need of assistance, CMPD has partnered with the Salvation Army Christmas Assistance Program.
The Salvation Army has a long history of serving communities in need.
The goal of CMPD Explorers Christmas Project is to provide assistance to families that are experiencing an emergency situation during the Holidays. These family referrals come from Police Officers and Firefighters that respond to emergency calls for service during the holidays.
A program of this size goes well beyond the reach of what the CMPD and the Explorer Post can do on their own. It is only through the generous giving of other people that we can meet the need that is present in our community. There are several ways for individuals and groups to get involved.