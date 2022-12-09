HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The Christmas season is in full swing and that means it’s time to give back to those in need.

Volunteers across the Queen City are working to make sure everyone has a happy holiday.

On Friday, Dec. 9, Queen City News and CMPD are at the Huntersville Walmart located at 11145 Bryton Town Center Dr. from 7:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Events this weekend:

Drop off a new, unwrapped toy for ages 14 and under to any Charlotte police or fire station now through Dec. 31, 2022.

Drop-Off Locations:

Huntersville Ford – 13825 Statesville Road, Exit 23 off I-77

Rock Hill Ford – 1884 Canterbury Glen Lane, Exit 79 off I-77

Donations will continue to help families during the entire holiday season. You can also donate on Venmo to @CMPDExplorersProgram. All the details can be found below!

Calendar of Events

Join CMPD and Queen City News for the following drive-thru donation events!

​​ ​WALMART Collection Days

Walmart — 11145 Bryton Town Center Dr. in Huntersville, NC

Friday, December 9, 2022 — 7:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Friday, December 9, 2022 — 7:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m. Walmart — 8180 South Tryon St. in Charlotte, NC (Whitehall Commons Shopping Center)

Friday, December 16, 2022 — 7:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Friday, December 16, 2022 — 7:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m. Walmart — 1830 Galleria Blvd in Charlotte, NC (Matthews Area)

Saturday, December 17, 2022 — 11:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.

​​Blakeney Holiday Events

Blakeney Town Center — 9870 Rea Rd, Charlotte, NC 28277

Stories with Santa and Mrs. Claus Event, Cookies and Cocoa — Charity Gift collection

Sunday, December 11, 2022 — 3:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Sunday, December 11, 2022 — 3:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. Santa Photo Session in Santa House – Charity donations accepted for photos with Santa

Sunday, December 18, 2022 — 3:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.

​Speedway Christmas at Charlotte Motor Speedway

Thursdays bring a toy to donate and receive $5.00 off admission

Charlotte Motor Speedway – 5555 Concord Pkwy S, Concord, NC 28027

Thursday, December 1, 2022 — 6:00 pm – 10:00 pm

Thursday, December 8, 2022 — 6:00 pm – 10:00 pm

Thursday, December 15, 2022 — 6:00 pm – 10:00 pm

Thursday, December 22, 2022 — 6:00 pm – 10:00 pm

​CMPD Explorers Christmas Project Ceremony | Delivery Day​