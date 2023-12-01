MATTHEWS, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — It’s the most wonderful time of the year! It’s time for CMPD Explorer’s Christmas Project and annual toy drive!

Join Queen City News this season in helping us spread holiday cheer and help put a smile on a child’s face this Christmas. Drop off a new, unwrapped toy for ages 14 and under to any Charlotte police or fire station now through Dec. 31, 2023.

On Friday, Dec. 1, Queen City News and Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are at the Galleria Walmart located at 1830 Galleria Blvd. in Matthews, taking toy donations.

Donating Toys

If you would like to donate toys, you can drop them off at any Charlotte Fire Station​ or​ CMPD Division Office or Christmas Project toy drive events listed below.​

Toy Donation Guidelines

Toys for children 14 years old and under

No violent toys

New unwrapped toys (You can always provide gift wrapping paper with your donated toys)

For a full list of calender events and more information on how you can donate, click here!