Skip to content
Queen City News
Charlotte
59°
LIVE NOW
Watch Queen City News Now
Charlotte
59°
LIVE
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Please enter a search term.
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Coronavirus
National
Russia and Ukraine Conflict
Crime
QC News Investigates
North Carolina
South Carolina
Military
BestReviews
BestReviews Daily Deals
Automotive News
Your Local Election HQ
Politics from The Hill
Press Releases
Recalls
Entertainment
Unusual
Links
Hispanic Heritage Month
Daily Business Report
Celebrating QCN’s Remarkable Women!
Veterans Voices
QC Checklist
Weather
Interactive Radar
Forecast
The Beach Report
Backyard Grilling
Tracking the Tropics
Closings
Closings Login
Pinpoint Weather App
📺 Watch
Live Stream
Live Breaking News
TV Schedule
My12
Sports
CSL
CSL – Quick Six
Tailgate Tips
Black and Blue Kickoff
Gutsy Play of the Game
Carolina Panthers
NFL Draft
NASCAR
Big Race – Daytona
Indy 500
Charlotte FC
Charlotte Hornets
College Basketball
Charlotte Knights
MLB
China 2022
QC News Now
Consumer
Entertainment
Food and Drink
Pets and Animals
Traffic
Gas Prices
Links
Traffic
Gas Prices
Coronavirus
Coronavirus in North Carolina
Coronavirus in South Carolina
Map | Find a vaccine location
Coronavirus: Return to Learning
Map | How much of your state is vaccinated against coronavirus?
Interactive Map | COVID-19 Testing vs Confirmed Cases
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Work For Us
About Us
Meet the QC News Team
Regional News Partners
Contact Us
Contests
FCC Public File
Copies of Newscasts
Closed Captions
EEO Report
Sign up for QC News Email Alerts
Download the Queen City News – Charlotte app
About BestReviews
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Please enter a search term.
Consumer
Over 1M Teslas recalled: Windows can pinch fingers
Top Consumer Headlines
Why Walmart, Target starting holiday deals early
Nissan recalling 200K pickups over rollaway risk
Users reporting issues with some iPhone 14 features
RECALL: Healthy Choice meals contain unlisted milk
You may qualify for money if you drank a Lime-a-Rita
CLT Bed Bath & Beyond among stores set to close
More Consumer
Strollers recalled due to faulty parking brake
Mortgage rates jump over 6% for 1st time since 2008
Meet the finalists for the National Toy Hall of Fame
Americans turning to ‘modern layaway’ to afford basics
US inflation slows for 2nd straight month
Health alert issued for HelloFresh ground beef
Murphy beds recalled due to crush hazards
North Carolina
Mooresville High School gets new safety procedures
More cars on the road leading to more accidents
Mount Holly museum being forced to move
Juvenile found responsible for telephone bomb threats
Presidents Cup is officially underway
‘Heart & soul’: Twin brothers killed in crash
Driver killed after truck fails to yield in Conover
Energy restored after ‘equipment offline’ in W CLT
View All North Carolina
South Carolina
SC interstate widening projects ahead of schedule
Fall activities in Upstate SC, Western NC
Child accidentally shoots, kills mom in SC
Worker was dead in store’s bathroom for 4 days
SC deputies investigate social media posts
SC woman wins $300K from scratch-off lottery ticket
Missing persons case leads to body, murder arrest
McMaster wants CCSD to prohibit gender identity instruction
Drugs seized in Lancaster traffic stop: sheriff
Bus strikes student, building in North Charleston
View All South Carolina
FOLLOW QCN ON TWITTER
Tweets by Queen_City_News
Trending Stories
17-year-old sought in deaths of NC teens
Killer in Carolinas: Questions loom after confession
1 dead in overturn crash on NC highway
Man charged with murder of popular Charlotte DJ
Motorcyclist killed in Lancaster Co. crash: troopers
Citizen saves woman that drove into Lake Norman
Fan upset over food order at Cabarrus football game
$1.3B lottery ticket winner has just days to make …
Shelby lady on potato chip run nabs $100K scratchoff
2 teens arrested after NC double homicide: police