CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Attention North Carolina shoppers, stores you might frequent are accused of excessive price-scanning errors.

State inspectors shopped at stores across North Carolina and found 18 stores charged more for items than the price posted.

The Target on University City Boulevard was fined $14,755 for seven failed inspections over a year. Jeremy Black shops here twice a week and usually opts for the pick-up option.

“That’s still unfortunate. Especially this Target being located where it is,” Black said. “I have family that goes there. And people’s loved ones are counting on … when you’re in college, you can go here and get what you need.”

Inspectors check random stores across the state and buy 50 random items. If an item rings up even a cent higher than the price posted, it counts against the retailer. If more than one item rings up incorrectly the inspector discusses the findings with the manager and schedules a follow-up where 300 items are checked.

“For each re-inspection, there’s a base fee that the store must pay plus an additional $15 per item that fails,” said Marcus Helfrich, director of Standards Division at the North Carolina Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services. “It’s the base fee that actually is on a sliding scale, depending on which re-inspection number it is. So, the more re-inspections you have the higher that base fee is.”

Six stores in the Charlotte area were fined for price problems; however, officials say price errors are decreasing. In 2022, inspectors fined 52 stores for overcharging customers compared to 18 in the 2023 report.

“I don’t have any evidence that shows that this is malicious intent,” Helfrich said. “I would personally like to believe that it’s just an error. I don’t think anyone’s out there deliberately trying to scam consumers.”

Statewide, 11 Family Dollars are accused of excessive price errors with more than $92,000 worth of fines paid. A Family Dollar in Norwood paid $14,790 in fines for 10 failed inspections between January 2022 and August 2023. Most stores on the naughty list still owe money because of failed re-inspections.

Some shoppers say the state should do more to hit retailers where it hurts.

“If you want to stick it to him, then you know, be fair about it,” Black said. “We’re asking to be fair about the prices, so you should be fair about how you’re going to punish these corporations in that way, and $14,000 is not a punishment for a big company.”

To avoid price-scanning errors, experts encourage shoppers to check receipts and compare with the price on the shelf. If you find an issue, talk to the manager of the store and if they aren’t helpful call the Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services at 984-236-4750.