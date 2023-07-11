ST. LOUIS (KTVI) – Amazon Prime Day runs July 11-12 and the e-commerce giant promises more deals than ever before.

“What makes this Prime Day different than those in the past is we have more items with great deals than ever,” Andy DiOrio, an Amazon spokesperson, said.

Diorio says the company is proud to feature products from locally owned small businesses among its Prime Day offerings.

“A small business right here in St. Louis, Lorenzen Candle Co., which has really expanded in reed diffusers, has 60% off their products as well,” he said.

Amazon is offering a 30-day free trial for new Prime members with $10 off Prime Day shopping.

“A lot of people are now using Prime Day to stock up on everyday essentials,” said Jacob Palmer with BestReviews.com, which is owned by KTVI/KPLR’s parent company Nexstar.

Diapers, batteries, and trash bags were among the top sellers last year. This year, Amazon will have deep discounts on invite-only deals that you have to sign up for in advance for a chance to buy. Electronics are always a hot category. Items like the Apple Watch Ultra are seeing discounts that could go deeper.

“This year, we do expect there to be some deals on some Apple products,” Palmer said.

Amazon’s own brands, including Echo, Ring, Kindle, and Fire will be up to 75% off.

“We have deals dropping almost every 30 minutes. So, they can take items, put them in their Amazon Prime cart, and stay tuned throughout the day for those deals to drop,” DiOrio said. “It really gives them a chance throughout these two days to get deals in this great 48-hour period.”

Amazon is also warning customers to be on the lookout for scammers. Be aware of suspicious emails or text messages asking you to download software, make payments over the phone, or buy gift cards.

Amazon says customers should only make payments through its app, website or physical stores. Consumers can contact Amazon directly through the app or website on issues related to purchases.