CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Black Friday may be behind us, but holiday shopping is far from over.

Cyber Monday is expected to be the biggest online shopping day of the year. But before you hit the purchase button, you might want to check if you are actually getting a deal.

Shoppers across Charlotte say they have been getting bombarded with emails from retailers advertising Cyber Monday sales.

“It went up around 30-40% over my regular emails,” shopper Maurice Chambers said. “Like, this is crazy. It’s like bombarding. So, it is just doing too much, really.”

With an estimated $12 billion expected to be spent Monday, Queen City News did some digging to see if online deals are actually saving you money.

Items on Amazon like this pleated skirt, handlebar mirrors, button-down shirt and wine aerator were all marked down Monday.

A Queen City News employee bought the button-down shirt back in September for $34. Monday, it was listed at $56. The 59% discount makes it look like buyers are saving $33, but instead, they are saving $10 when compared to the September price.

“How shifty. I think it is a great idea. I mean, awful but great,” one shopper in South End said.

The handlebar mirrors were purchased back in October for $18. Monday, after a 22% discount, the price remains the same.

The wine aerator was purchased in October for $14.95. Monday, it was listed at $20, with a 35% discount.

“I mean, I know that they have to protect their bottom line because this is the busiest shopping season, so they have to try to do whatever it takes to get business in there and whatever. But just be honest with the consumer, I think. That’s the biggest thing. We are looking for honestly,” Chambers said.