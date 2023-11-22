HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Early alarms, long lines, and hectic stores – for decades, Black Friday has marked the official start to the holiday shopping season.

“No. Absolutely not. We are doing Black Friday shopping now,” shopper Sharnell Gillum said.

“When I was in high school, it was a lot more popular,” shopper Erin Kondelis said.

Wednesday in Birkdale Village, several store signs advertising Black Friday sales are going on all week, instead of one day.

“We got to compete right? Because people want the sales. That’s how a lot of people afford the Christmas presents. I know for sure I would go to a store that is on sale versus one that was waiting for Black Friday,” Kondelis said.

According to the 2023 Deloitte Charlotte Holiday Retail Survey, Charlotte-area shoppers are expected to spend on average $2,082 on gifts this year, up to 37% more than last year.

But more spending doesn’t mean that they are buying more.

“So, if I spent 500 dollars on my daughter last Christmas, I am getting far less this Christmas than I was,” Kondelis said.



“People are planning to spend more for the same amount of gifts. So, if the prices are going to go up, the spending is going to go up,” Managing Director of Deloitte Stephen Douglas said.

While more people might opt out of traditional Black Friday shopping, Douglas says the majority of holiday shopping is expected to happen during the last two weeks of November, while deals are still hot.

“But that wasn’t the case last year. Last year, people bought earlier because they were expecting to have stockouts due to supply chain problems, especially around electronics. So, it has shortened the duration in which retailers can integrate with consumers,” Douglas said.