RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Attorney General Josh Stein has published a revised Senior Scam Guide.

The guide provides a look at the common scams and tactics that scammers use to target vulnerable North Carolinians, particularly older people, and steal their money and personal information, according to a Friday news release.

“Scammers rely on a tried-and-tested playbook to take advantage of hardworking North Carolinians,” said Stein. “I hope this senior scam guide will help North Carolina families understand the tactics that scammers often use and how to avoid them. It’s always easier to prevent a scam than it is to try to recover your money.”

If you think you may have been the victim of a scam or have been contacted by a scammer, report it to our office at 1-877-5-NO-SCAM or file a complaint. The Department of Justice works to hold scammers accountable and, when possible, recover your money. In 2022, our office’s Consumer Protection Division recovered more than $100,000 lost to elder fraud.

The North Carolina Attorney General’s Office provides presentations about scams and identity theft to groups of consumers across the state. To learn more or schedule a presentation, click here.