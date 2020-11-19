Skip to content
Coronavirus
Biden clarifies COVID pandemic comments
Top Coronavirus Headlines
President Biden: ‘The pandemic is over’
“End in sight” for pandemic, WHO says
Novant Health offering bivalent COVID-19 booster
NC man welcomed home after year in hospital
Should you get a new COVID booster? If so, when?
Updated COVID boosters becoming available to all …
More Coronavirus
White House’s free COVID tests end Friday
Updated COVID boosters targeting new variants cleared
Free at-home COVID test program expires this week
NC ranked 2nd safest state for COVID-19. Here’s why
First lady tests positive in COVID ‘rebound’ case
The first symptom you’ll get if you catch COVID: …
Pfizer seeks OK for updated COVID booster shot
Coronavirus in North Carolina
NC man welcomed home after year in hospital
NC Rep. Adams tests positive for COVID-19
Masks again at Great Smoky National Park
Court: COVID didn’t cause physical damage to SC biz
Top NC health official can be sued for COVID shutdown
Meck Co. hits highest level of COVID spread
Poll: Few COVID shots planned for young kids
Half of NC’s counties turn orange on CDC COVID map
View All Coronavirus in North Carolina
Coronavirus in South Carolina
Jill Biden tests negative for COVID-19, leaves SC
Court: COVID didn’t cause physical damage to SC biz
DHEC: CDC map showing lower COVID rates inaccurate
SC counties with highest COVID-19 rates in last week
Publix not offering COVID-19 vaccine to 5 & under
SC joins lawsuit on transportation mask mandate
View All Coronavirus in South Carolina
Pass or Fail
Why virtual learning is better for some students …
How one school became a ‘COVID-19 Safety Zone’ through …
How one Texas non-profit is helping foster children …
National organization repurposes summer camps, combating …
Schools promote healthy, active living to offset …
Students meet in Austin churches for free, virtual …
View All Pass or Fail
Coronavirus: Return to Learning
Poll: Few COVID shots planned for young kids
Publix not offering COVID-19 vaccine to 5 & under
7 in 10 parents still want kids wearing masks in …
Majority of kids in the U.S. have had COVID
Nearly 1,000 SC teachers have quit so far this year
State report shows the effect of COVID on grades
View All Coronavirus: Return to Learning
Trending Stories
17-year-old sought in deaths of NC teens
Killer in Carolinas: Questions loom after confession
1 dead in overturn crash on NC highway
Man charged with murder of popular Charlotte DJ
Motorcyclist killed in Lancaster Co. crash: troopers
Citizen saves woman that drove into Lake Norman
Fan upset over food order at Cabarrus football game
$1.3B lottery ticket winner has just days to make …
Shelby lady on potato chip run nabs $100K scratchoff
2 teens arrested after NC double homicide: police