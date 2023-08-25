CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Twenty-six people have tested positive for COVID-19 and more than 40 have reported being sick at a newly opened Charlotte community center, Mecklenburg County officials confirm with Queen City News.

Authorities said in total, 43 staff members have fallen ill and 26 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in this confirmed cluster case at the Ella B. Scarborough Community Resource Center.

Some of the staff who are sick were not stationed at the center but have been working at or visiting the facility this week, officials said.

During August 4 – 17, 2023, there were 635 emergency department visits for COVID-19-like illness in Mecklenburg County, according to the Mecklenburg County Health Dept.

Of those emergency department visits, 12.6 percent resulted in hospital admission.

As of August 24, 2023, the COVID-19 hospital admission level in Mecklenburg County is low.

Statement from Mecklenburg County sent to Queen City News:

“Mecklenburg County has confirmed a cluster of COVID-19 cases among County staff at the Ella B. Scarborough Community Resource Center. A cluster is defined as five or more cases that are epidemiologically linked (person, place, time) or 15 or more cases without an epidemiological link.

Service delivery continues at the facility for all program areas except Veterans Services, and the facility will continue to operate as long as required staffing levels can be maintained. Customers seeking assistance from Veterans Services should go to the Valerie C. Woodard Community Resource Center at 3205 Freedom Drive, entrances A or D.

The Public Health Communicable Disease team will continue to monitor the situation in partnership with the resource center’s leadership. A large supply of masks and COVID tests have been made available for staff and customers visiting the facility.

The County has standard, daily cleaning protocols for the facility and will have an additional, thorough cleaning this weekend. As always, staff members and customers who feel unwell should remain home and test for COVID as appropriate.”