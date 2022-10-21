MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control is urging residents to discard some “faulty” at-home COVID-19 test kits.

DHEC said it was made aware of a limited number of iHealth test kits that may have faulty results cartridges due to a manufacturing error, according to a news release.

DHEC said it was notified by school personnel who noticed the control line was hard to read on some cartridges. DHEC sampled tests from all lots that were recently distributed to find which lots were affected.

Test kits in the following lots should be thrown away:

221CO20130 Exp: 7/29/2022

221CO20103 Exp: 7/2/2022

221CO20124 Exp: 7/23/2022

Lot numbers and expiration dates can be found on the back of the box. DHEC said all of the above expiration dates were approved for extended use by the FDA.

The faulty cartridge issue only applies to the affected lots and no other lots or brands, according to DHEC.

Anyone with faulty kits can get replacements from DHEC. For more information on locations, visit the DHEC website.