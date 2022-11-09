NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCN) — A North Carolina man has been convicted of using stolen identities to obtain COVID-19 loans.

Dexter Duncan, 24, pleaded guilty Tuesday to “conspiracy to commit money laundering with respect to the fraudulent proceeds of Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL) COVID-19 loans,” officials said in a release.

Officials said Duncan used the stolen identities he got from a co-conspirator to apply for multiple COVID-19 loans.

Officials said every one of the applications Duncan submitted had false statements, “misrepresentations and omissions related to, among other things, income, employment, and claimed business entities.”

Officials also stated that he put the money he received into multiple bank accounts that either he or those helping had control and access to.

“This defendant used stolen identities to pilfer money our nation set aside to help small businesses crippled by the pandemic,” said U.S. Attorney Michael Easley. “He squirreled the funds into bank accounts under his control for his personal benefit and or under the control of his co-conspirators. My office will continue to partner with law enforcement at every level to hold COVID fraudsters accountable for their misuse and abuse of taxpayer dollars.”

Officials said the total amount Duncan got from the fraudulent loans was $180,900.

Duncan now faces up to 20 years in prison and possible restitution and fines. Officials said he will be sentenced next year.