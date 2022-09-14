CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Novant Health is now offering updated COVID-19 booster doses in its family medicine and pediatric clinics.

The updated booster dose protects against the omicron variant.

Patients interested in the Pfizer or Moderna bivalent booster can schedule an appointment through their primary care provider.

Who is eligible?

Anyone 12 years or older can receive the Pfizer booster dose; anyone 18 or older can receive the Moderna booster.

A monovalent primary vaccine series must be completed before getting the bivalent booster.

How many bivalent booster doses are recommended?

The booster replaces previously available monovalent boosters from Pfizer and Moderna; now, only a single dose is recommended.

Before, multiple doses were recommended for the immunocompromised and adults over 50.

Does the brand of the booster have to be the same as the primary series?

No.

When can I receive my booster dose?

For those recently getting COVID-19, it’s recommended to wait three months before receiving the booster.

If they recently completed their primary series, they should wait at least two months.