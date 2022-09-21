Skip to content
Crime and Public Safety
Accused ‘serial rapist’ facing new charges: sheriff
Fentanyl distribution could be chargeable as murder
Student accused in NW Cabarrus HS bomb threats
Child accidentally shoots, kills mom in SC
Woman dead in targeted Raleigh shooting, police say
Felon arrested in Roxboro home invasion: sheriff
Woman bribed to protect massage parlors: DOJ
$10K reward offered in July murder of Salisbury man
NC man arrested, 100lbs of weed seized: deputies
How much does NC spend for each prisoner?
Officer injured, suspect arrested following chase
SC deputies investigate social media posts
Missing persons case leads to body, murder arrest
Woman who dumped puppies turns self in, facing charges
North Carolina
Mooresville High School gets new safety procedures
More cars on the road leading to more accidents
Mount Holly museum being forced to move
Juvenile found responsible for telephone bomb threats
Presidents Cup is officially underway
‘Heart & soul’: Twin brothers killed in crash
Driver killed after truck fails to yield in Conover
Energy restored after ‘equipment offline’ in W CLT
South Carolina
SC interstate widening projects ahead of schedule
Fall activities in Upstate SC, Western NC
Child accidentally shoots, kills mom in SC
Worker was dead in store’s bathroom for 4 days
SC deputies investigate social media posts
SC woman wins $300K from scratch-off lottery ticket
National News
FL teacher removed after rant against student
Alabama halts execution because of time, IV access …
VIDEO: U-Haul plows through Ohio store in smash-and-grab
Boy shot in July 4 parade massacre returns home to …
Lawsuit: California utility targeted Asians in pot …
Cohen: Fraud lawsuit will ‘put an end’ to Trump Org.
World News
Pakistan deploys more doctors to fight diseases after …
Turkey: Anti-LGBTQ display reflects nation’s political …
Iran state TV suggests at least 26 dead from protests
Moscow-held regions of Ukraine in ‘sham’ vote to …
World opinion shifts against Russia as Ukraine worries …
Chinese man gets 24 years for brutal group attack …
Powerful Hurricane Fiona roaring by Bermuda, then …
After days focused on Ukraine, other concerns emerge …
US aircraft carrier arrives in South Korea for joint …
‘Knocking on famine’s door’: UN food chief wants …
Killer in Carolinas: Questions loom after confession
17-year-old sought in deaths of NC teens
1 dead in overturn crash on NC highway
Juvenile found responsible for telephone bomb threats
Worker was dead in store’s bathroom for 4 days
Elusive local ‘repairman’ a no-show in court
‘Heart & soul’: Twin brothers killed in crash
Felon with stolen car had cocaine, loaded gun: Sheriff
Driver killed after truck fails to yield in Conover
2 teens arrested after NC double homicide: police