HICKORY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A suspect is in custody, and two others are wanted for the murder of a father and son killed when their vehicle was shot into in Hickory earlier this month, according to the Hickory Police Department.

Police said the shooting happened on November 5 around 3 a.m. near 900 Highland Ave.

20-year-old Khalil Rhynhart was found suffering from gunshot wounds and pronounced dead.

His father, 42-year-old Eric Rhynhart was also shot. He was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

Investigators said both men were traveling on Lenoir Rhyne Boulevard when a suspect fired rounds into their vehicle. Officers found the car where it had veered off the road after the shooting.

Trevin Brown (HPD)

On Nov. 17, police said Trevin Ali Brown, 24, was arrested with the help of the Granite Falls Police Department. He was charged with murder and attempted first-degree murder.

Hickory Police said detectives are also searching for 18-year-old Jakies Zamier Harris and 30-year-old Jalen Tremaine Crowell. Both are wanted for murder.

Anyone with information about the shooting or the locations of the suspects is asked to call the Hickory Police Department at 828-328-5551 or contact Investigator T. Johnson directly at 828-261-2619 or tjohnson@hickorync.gov.