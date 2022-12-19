FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Fayetteville police said they made an arrest in an indecent exposure case from Sunday evening.

The incident was reported around 6:10 p.m. at a business along the 5000 block of Ramsey Street, according to a news release from Fayetteville police.

The call initially said a man was “exposing himself,” the news release said.

Officers arrived at the scene and said they learned the suspect “was exposing himself to an employee who notified management,” according to the news release.

The suspect fled the area before police arrived.

Officers soon found the suspect in the Ramsey Street area and he was taken into custody without incident, police said.

Dennis Edwards Rodgers Jr., 34, was taken into custody and charged with indecent exposure, police said.

“Rodgers has been involved in at least two other indecent exposure incidents that are under investigation,” the news release said.

Rodgers is being held on a $1,000 bond in the Cumberland County Jail.