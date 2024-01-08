SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) — One person has been arrested after a missing South Carolina teen was found in the Upstate.

According to Hartsville officials, Aaliyah Haven McClain was located at a home in Laurens County. Officials say more arrests are expected.

Earlier, McClain went missing from Hartsville was spotted in the Travelers Rest area, police said.

Queen City News is tracking CRIME in your area 🚨 >> Latest stories here

The 15-year-old teen was last seen leaving Hartsville High School Thursday afternoon.

The Hartsville Police Department said McClain was seen getting into a lifted black four-door Chevrolet Silverado with black and gray rims. The truck was later found but McClain was not with the vehicle, according to police.

Police said the teen may have needed medical care during the ordeal.

The following agencies helped in the search for McClain: Laurens County Sheriff’s Office, Newberry County Sheriff’s Office, Greenville County Sheriff’s Office, Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office, Travelers Rest Police Department, South Carolina Law Enforcement Division, and the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the Hartsville Police Department at 843-383-3011.