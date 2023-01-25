CONCORD, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Concord Police say they caught a person breaking into a home and another suspect is on the run Wednesday night.

Authorities say two suspects broke into an unoccupied home. An alert neighbor called the police.

Officers arrived quickly, and upon arrival, the suspects fled the home. After a chase, one suspect into custody.

The second K-9s were used to track the second suspect. At the time, police asked residents to stay at home out of an abundance of caution and to prevent contaminating the track K9s were working.

At this time, the second suspect remains at large. The K9 search was called off as the officials said the suspect may be outside the area.

Concord Police lifted the shelter-in-place order.

Anyone with information regarding this incident should call the Concord Police Department at 704-920-5000.