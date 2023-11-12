CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — One person has died and two others are injured after a shooting near Uptown, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

Around 2 a.m. Sunday, officers responded to an assault with a deadly weapon with injury call for service in the 800 block of Seigle Avenue.

When they arrived, officers found three people with gunshot wounds and all were transported to a local hospital, officials said.

Medic confirmed a man died at the hospital and the other two victims had non-life-threatening injuries.

The investigation into this homicide is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call a Homicde Unit detective at 704-432-TIPS. You can also leave an anonymous tip by contacting Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.