CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) – One person is dead and at least three people were injured following a shooting in Chapel Hill Tuesday night, police said.

The Chapel Hill Police Department, as well as Chapel Hill Fire Department and Orange County EMS, responded to the 800 block of Pritchard Avenue Extension at University Garden Apartments just after 6:18 p.m.

Police said upon arrival they found multiple people were shot in the area, where there are apartment buildings several blocks north of the UNC-Chapel Hill campus.

Police said the case Tuesday night was a homicide in which one person died at the scene of the shooting and two others were injured. A fourth person was also injured but not by gunfire, police said.

The three shooting victims were taken to a nearby hospital, Orange County EMS officials said.

Police said they do not believe there is an ongoing threat to the community.

Nearly a month ago, a teenager was killed in a shooting along the same block.

UNC-Chapel Hill officials earlier Tuesday night said they planned to send out an alert to students about the shooting. At 9:08 p.m., the alert was sent by the university which said the shooting “did not occur on UNC-Chapel Hill’s campus or in the immediate vicinity. “

Several students CBS 17 spoke to at UNC-Chapel Hill did not hear about the shooting, but those who did were concerned. Sophomore Indra Gottiveeti said he learned about the shooting from a group chat with his friends.

“Everyone was worrying so they were just saying make sure to stay safe in your dorms or like apartment where you live and we’re just trying to make sure that everyone is aware about this,” he said.

Around 11:30 p.m. on Aug. 25, Rahzel Tyreek Jenkins, 19, of Chapel Hill was found suffering from multiple gunshots in the 800 block of Pritchard Avenue Extension. Jenkins was taken to UNC Hospitals, where he later died from his injuries, according to police.

Three days later, Anthony Wuanya Holman, 22, of Chapel Hill surrendered to police and was charged with first-degree murder in Jenkins’ death, according to police.