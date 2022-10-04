CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — One person died in the hospital after officers found two people shot in north Charlotte late Monday night, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.
Police said officers responded to a reported shooting in the 3800 block of Statesville Avenue just after 11:30 p.m. on Oct. 3 where they found two people suffering from gunshot wounds.
One person died at the hospital hours later, CMPD said.
Detectives are investigating the incident as a homicide.
No additional details were immediately released by police.