CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — One person died in the hospital after officers found two people shot in north Charlotte late Monday night, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

Police said officers responded to a reported shooting in the 3800 block of Statesville Avenue just after 11:30 p.m. on Oct. 3 where they found two people suffering from gunshot wounds.

One person died at the hospital hours later, CMPD said.

Detectives are investigating the incident as a homicide.

No additional details were immediately released by police.