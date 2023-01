CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are investigating a homicide Friday night in northeast Charlotte.

Authorities say they were called to the 6400 block of Hackberry Creek Trail. They say a male victim was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wood. The man was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Homicide Investigation in the North Division https://t.co/IWxReCA3Ya — CMPD News (@CMPD) January 14, 2023

Authorities found the man in a stairwell of the Windsor Addison Park Apartments.

