CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A person died in the hospital Sunday night after a shooting near an apartment complex in east Charlotte, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

Police said officers responded to a shooting around 9:37 p.m. in the 6200 block of Barrington Drive where they found a male victim suffering from a gunshot wound and in life-threatening condition.

The person was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

CMPD said investigators found several dwellings and vehicles that were shot into, but no other victims were located.

Detectives are investigating the incident as a homicide. No additional information was immediately released.

Police said the investigation remains active and ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call 704-432-TIPS to speak with a homicide detective or call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.