CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Detectives are investigating a homicide that happened overnight in southeast Charlotte, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.
Police said the investigation was happening in the 6000 block of Pineburr Road.
📲 Download the Queen City News app to stay updated on the go. 📧 Sign up for QC News email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on QCNews.com for Charlotte, NC, and all of the Carolinas.
Medic confirmed one person was pronounced dead on the scene.
No additional details were available as of Thursday morning.