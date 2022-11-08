EDEN, N.C. (WGHP) — Three people are facing charges in connection to a fatal crash during a street race, according to an Eden Police Department news release.

On Saturday, Oct. 29, around 5:27 a.m., the EPD responded to East Meadow Road at North Hale Street when officers were told about a crash.

A 2017 Dodge Charger was going east on Meadow Road at a high rate of speed, ran off the road, hit two telephone poles and came to rest engulfed in flames.

The driver of the Charger was taken to the hospital, and the passenger, Daquinton Micrae Tatum, was pronounced dead at the crash site, police say.

Before the crash, three vehicles were street racing on Meadow Road. Investigators consulted with District Attorney Jason Ramey and obtained arrest warrants on all three drivers for involuntary manslaughter and willful street racing.

Isaiah Jahki Brown, 21, of Eden, was charged with one count of involuntary manslaughter and one count of willful street racing.

He was given a $10,000 unsecured bond.

Markalan Nyquan Scales, 19, of Eden, was charged with one count of involuntary manslaughter and one count of willful street racing.

He was given a $10,000 unsecured bond.

Raequon Shauntae Gunn, 27, of Danville, Virginia, was charged with one count of involuntary manslaughter and one count of willful street racing.

He was given a $10,000 unsecured bond.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact Detective Tyson Scales or Sergeant Andrew Kenyi at (336) 623-9755 (24hr) or (336) 623-9240 between 8 a.m and 4 p.m. Anyone wishing to provide information and remain anonymous is asked to call Rockingham County Crimestoppers at (336) 349-9683.