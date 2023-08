CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – One person was hospitalized after a stabbing in northeast Charlotte Sunday, according to Medic.

The incident happened on the 10000 block of University Village Boulevard near East Mallard Creek Church Road.

Paramedics say they rushed one person to Atrium CMC with ‘serious injuries.’

No further information was made available.