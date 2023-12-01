HICKORY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A 22-year-old man was injured and a suspect is being sought in connection to a shooting at a Hickory apartment complex Thursday, police said.

The shooting happened around 4:15 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 30, at Garden View Apartments located in the 700 block of 7th Avenue SW.

Hickory Police said Keyontae Feon-Nyshon Jenkins, 22, of Hickory, had been shot in his upper right arm. He left the scene, traveling to Frye Regional Hospital for treatment, where officers met him there.

Following the shooting, Hickory Police obtained warrants for Antonio Demon Wade’s arrest in connection to this incident. The 55-year-old is wanted for assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, and possession of a firearm by a felon.

As of Friday, Dec. 1, investigators said they’re still searching for him. Anyone with information is asked to call Hickory Police at 828-328-5551 or Inv. C. Laffon at 828-261-2636.