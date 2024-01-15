CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A woman was stabbed while trying to assist another woman who was being attacked at a north Charlotte Food Lion, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said on Monday.

Officers responded to calls regarding the incident around 10 a.m. at the Food Lion on North Graham Street. A woman was found suffering from stabbing injuries and was transported to an area medical center to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

An initial investigation stated that the woman was attempting to assist another female who was being assaulted by a suspect.

The store was closed as a result of the incident, Queen City News has learned.