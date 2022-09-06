ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – Police are investigating after a man was shot early Sunday morning in Asheville.

According to the Asheville Police Department, officers were called to the 200 block of Sulphur Springs Road around 2:30 a.m. to investigate a reported gunshot wound.

Once officers arrived on the scene, they found a man at a house with a gunshot wound and administered emergency medical care to him.

He was taken to the hospital where was treated and released.

The victim told police he was walking home after leaving a nearby nightclub just after 2 a.m. when two men shoved him from behind and shot him. He then said he quickly ran away and called 911 as the two suspects ran away.

The victim described the suspects as two Black men wearing black masks. He said that one man was wearing a red hoodie, and the other man was wearing a black hoodie.

Anyone with information about this shooting or the identifies of the suspects are asked to call the Asheville Police Department at (828) 252-1110.